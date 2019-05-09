Image copyright Reuters

The bill implementing the PM's Brexit deal will be brought to Parliament "as soon as possible", says Justice Secretary David Gauke.

He said: "I think we want to bring it back as quickly as we can but we want to bring it back to succeed."

Before the UK can leave the EU, MPs must approve a Brexit deal, which then needs to be turned into UK law in the form of a withdrawal agreement bill.

The Brexit deadline was delayed to October after MPs did not agree a deal.

Labour and Conservative representatives have been engaged in cross-party talks to agree a deal to leave the EU which both parties can agree on.

The discussions are expected to continue next week.

Number 10's spokesman has said it is the government's "hope and expectation" to bring the withdrawal agreement bill in ahead of European elections.