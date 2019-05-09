Image copyright David Goddard/Getty Image caption Peterborough has been represented by Labour and Conservative MPs over the years

Fifteen candidates for the Peterborough seat vacated by Fiona Onasanya have been confirmed.

The by-election on 6 June was triggered when Ms Onasanya was removed following a recall petition, after being jailed for lying about a speeding offence.

She won the seat for Labour in 2017, narrowly beating the Conservatives who had held it since 2005.

But UKIP and the Brexit Party will be hoping to capitalise on the city's 61% Leave vote in the 2016 EU referendum.

Despite moves by pro-Remain parties to back a joint candidate, the Lib Dems, Greens and Renew have announced separate ones and Change UK - The Independent Group are not standing one at all.

Change UK MP Gavin Shuker said the four parties had agreed "to stand down any candidates we might field in favour of a genuinely independent, pro-People's Vote and pro-Remain candidate who had expressed an interest and intention to stand".

But he blamed "senior Labour figures, including senior figures campaigning for a People's Vote" for having "made it clear that they would strenuously disrupt the campaign and obstruct an independent candidate, driven by fears that it would harm their party in Peterborough".

The confirmed candidates are:

Brexit Party - Mike Greene

Christian People's Alliance - Tom Rogers

Common Good: Remain in the EU - Dick Rodgers

Conservatives - Paul Bristow

English Democrats - Stephen Goldspink

Green Party - Joseph Wells

Independent - John Moore

Independent - Bobby Smith

Labour - Lisa Forbes

Liberal Democrats - Beki Sellick

Official Monster Raving Loony Party - Alan "Howling Laud" Hope

Renew - Peter Ward

SDP Fighting for Brexit - Patrick O'Flynn

UK European Union Party - Pierre Kirk

UKIP - John Whitby