Image copyright Getty Images

MPs who want to deliver the referendum result should vote for the government's Brexit bill and worry about the detail afterwards, a senior minister has said.

A vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill - the legislation that will implement Brexit - is expected early next month.

The health secretary said MPs should back it "no matter the details" they want to see in the future relationship.

Matt Hancock said there would "no doubt" be more votes at a later stage on issues like another referendum.

Theresa May announced last week that MPs would vote on the bill in the week beginning 3 June. If it is not passed, the default position is that the UK will leave the EU on 31 October without a deal.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says the vote "really is the last roll of the dice" for the prime minister, who has had her withdrawal agreement with the EU rejected three times in the Commons.

Mrs May last week promised to set out the timetable for own departure after the vote.

Meanwhile, Ireland's deputy prime minister has ruled out any renegotiation of the Brexit withdrawal deal if Mrs May is replaced as UK prime minister.

Mr Hancock told BBC Radio 4's Today: "If you want, as an MP, to leave the European Union and deliver on the result of referendum - no matter the details you want to see in terms of the future relationship - you need to vote for legislation and then have the debate in the committee stages later on exactly what the details are.

"No doubt there will be votes on really big issues, on whether to have a 'People's vote' or whether to have a customs union, both of which I'm against."