The polls are closed across Europe and results are starting to come in from the UK and all 28 EU countries.

The Brexit Party have picked up their first two seats in the North East.

Use our look-up to find results from your country or region.

The results for your area are not in yet * Votes counted as first preference. Vote share figures not included because of the STV electoral system Find out more about elections in Northern Ireland

In the EU's first results projection it looks like there have been significant losses for the two main groups, the centre-right European People's Party and the centre-left Socialists and Democrats, although they look set to remain as the largest parties.

The Greens and Liberals have made gains, as well as the right-wing nationalist and populist groups.

Follow live results from across Europe here.