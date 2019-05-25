Dominic Raab has become the latest Conservative MP to say he will run for Tory leadership.

The former Brexit secretary is the sixth Tory to enter the race after Theresa May said she would resign as party leader on 7 June.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Mr Raab said he would prefer for the UK to leave the EU with a deal.

But he said the UK must "calmly demonstrate unflinching resolve to leave in October - at the latest".

Mrs May will continue as prime minister while the leadership contest takes place.

Five other candidates have, so far, confirmed their intention to stand:

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt

International Development Secretary Rory Stewart

Health Secretary Matt Hancock

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

Former Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey

In the Mail on Sunday article, Mr Raab - who voted for Brexit in the 2016 referendum - said: "We can't live in a country where politicians make promises to respect your vote in a referendum, and then junk them if they don't like the verdict.

"The country now feels stuck in the mud, humiliated by Brussels and incapable of finding a way forward. The prime minister has announced her resignation. It's time for a new direction."