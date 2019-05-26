Image copyright Getty Images

The first UK results have been declared in the EU Parliament elections, after the polls closed across Europe.

Voting took place against the backdrop of Brexit, with the Conservatives and Labour losing support amid the paralysis at Westminster.

Polling expert Sir John Curtice predicts The Brexit Party will come first and the Lib Dems second.

The North East region was the first to declare - Nigel Farage's party won two MEPs, Labour one.

Prof Curtice said at 39%, The Brexit Party vote in the North East - a strongly Leave area - is 10 points up on what UKIP achieved in 2017.

Meanwhile, there was as much as a 13.5% swing from Labour to Lib Dem, easily enough to put the Lib Dems into second place nationally. The Conservative vote is down 11 points.

The second region to declare was the East of England, which has elected three MEPs from The Brexit Party, two Lib Dem MEPs, one Green Party MEP and one Conservative MEP.

In London, the Lib Dems won the biggest share, gaining three MEPs, Labour have two, The Brexit Party have two and the Green Party has one. The Conservatives came fifth.

All 28 EU member states are electing MEPs, and countries have been voting since Thursday.

The UK will be electing 73 MEPs for its 12 regions under a system of proportional representation.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. Click here for full UK results Find out who was elected in your area Search postcode, country or region (eg Scotland or West Midlands) The results for your area are not in yet * Votes counted as first preference. Vote share figures not included because of the STV electoral system Find out more about elections in Northern Ireland

Conservative MP Helen Whately told the BBC: "We knew these were going to be bad elections.

"We wanted to have left Europe by now. It is frustrating for us and for people who usually vote Conservative."

Labour's shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry told the BBC: "We are going to get a kicking.

"The point is we went into an election where the most important issue was our view on leaving the EU. And we were not clear on the one thing people wanted to hear."

Race for second

In early results, The Brexit Party is running at an average of 44% of the vote in those council areas where more than 55% voted to Leave in 2016.

In areas where less than 45% voted Leave, the Lib Dems are averaging 50% of the vote.

The Green Party - also staunchly Remain - appears to be heading for better than the 8% share it won in 2014.

The newly-formed, Remain-supporting Change UK, though, has so far have registered just 3% of the vote, suggesting that the forecast of the polls that they would perform poorly has been correct.

Prof Curtice said: "It is not unlikely that the initial interest in tonight's results, apart from how well the Brexit Party does, is the status of the race for second place - some polling has suggested it is close between Labour and the Lib Dems."

He said that for the Lib Dems to overtake Labour they need just over a 9% swing across Britain as a whole.

"So whether or not they meet this target in the early results could well prove to be a crucial indicator to the overall picture tonight," he said.

BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley said the results for Labour in Scotland and Wales were looking "very bad".

In Wales, he said Plaid Cymru sources believe they have come second.

Turnout

Figures so far suggest that the turnout in some areas has risen sharply, while others have seen a fall compared to the last election in 2014.

Wales saw the highest increase in turnout, with a five percentage point increase to 37.3%. The South East, South West and North East also saw a boost in the number of people casting their vote.

But in Northern Ireland turnout fell nearly six percentage points to 45.1%, while smaller drops were also recorded in the West Midlands, North West and Eastern regions.

The total turnout in 2014, in terms of valid votes cast, was 35.4%.

Both of our big main parties expect to be punished very severely for the meltdown in Westminster over Brexit.

The flip-side for the smaller parties? The Lib Dems are feeling buoyant and of course, Nigel Farage is back with a vengeance.

It is possible if the Brexit Party are top that they will have a very profound impact on what comes next in the UK's attempts to leave the EU.