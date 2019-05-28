Image copyright Getty Images

The Muslim Council of Britain has called for the UK's human rights watchdog to investigate accusations of Islamophobia in the Conservative Party.

In a letter to the Equalities and Human Rights Commission, the MCB said a problem "runs deep into the party".

The EHRC said in response that it was considering complaints about the party in line with its "usual processes".

In March, party deputy chairman James Cleverly insisted "immediate action" was taken after any racism claims.

The MCB is an umbrella organisation of various UK Muslim bodies, including mosques, schools, and charitable associations.

'Callous'

It accused the Conservatives of not taking action against Islamophobia shown by Tory MPs, and tolerating discrimination towards party members.

In its letter, the MCB said there was "sufficient evidence" to suggest the party may have breached anti-discrimination law.

It also accused it of showing a "callous attitude to complaints".

The MCB has previously said the level of prejudice within the party was "astonishing" and discrimination claims should be independently investigated.

The request comes on the same day that the EHRC announced a formal investigation into the Labour Party over allegations of anti-Semitism.

Conservative peer Baroness Warsi, who was the first female Muslim cabinet minister, has long criticised her party over the issue.

In April, Tory chairman Brandon Lewis insisted the party's approach to Islamophobia was "transparent" but would not say how many complaints it had received.

An EHRC spokesperson said the body had written to the Conservative Party "to ask for information in order to help assess the complaints".