Conservative Party leadership contest

How will the next PM be chosen?

The Conservative Party says it plans to have a new leader before Parliament breaks up for the summer.

The people who will choose the next PM

With Theresa May on her way out of Downing Street, a Tory leadership contest is beginning.

Young Tories on life after May

Students at Reading University want the next leader to settle Brexit and take the fight to Labour.

What May said in her resignation speech

Theresa May became emotional as she announced she would step down as Conservative leader on 7 June.

  • 24 May 2019
  • From the section UK

May's premiership in six charts

The highs and lows of Theresa May's time in office, explained in six charts.

BBC to host Tory leader TV debates

Theresa May quits: UK set for new PM