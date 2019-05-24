Conservative Party leadership contest
Top Stories
How will the next PM be chosen?
The Conservative Party says it plans to have a new leader before Parliament breaks up for the summer.
- 24 May 2019
- From the section UK Politics
The people who will choose the next PM
With Theresa May on her way out of Downing Street, a Tory leadership contest is beginning.
- 25 May 2019
- From the section UK Politics
Young Tories on life after May
Students at Reading University want the next leader to settle Brexit and take the fight to Labour.
- 29 May 2019
- From the section UK Politics
What May said in her resignation speech
Theresa May became emotional as she announced she would step down as Conservative leader on 7 June.
- 24 May 2019
- From the section UK
May's premiership in six charts
The highs and lows of Theresa May's time in office, explained in six charts.
- 24 May 2019
- From the section UK Politics
BBC to host Tory leader TV debates
- 28 May 2019
- From the section UK Politics
Theresa May quits: UK set for new PM
- 24 May 2019
- From the section UK Politics
- comments