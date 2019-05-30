Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Duncan Smith: Tories 'looking like chaos'

Iain Duncan Smith has called for a re-writing of the Conservative leadership contest rules to avoid "chaos".

Eleven MPs have declared so far that they will run to replace Theresa May, with the number expected to rise.

Mr Duncan Smith, who led the Tories from 2001 to 2003, told the BBC the number of MPs needed to nominate a candidate had to be increased.

And the party must look at eliminating more runners during early voting in order to speed up the contest, he said.

At the moment, only two MPs need to nominate a candidate for them to stand. Mr Duncan Smith said that threshold should rise to "10, maybe 12".

"We need to present a face of a party that actually can get jobs done," he said. "We don't want to have this meandering around looking like chaos."

He added: "I have never seen so many people lining up and there may be more."

The contest gets fully under way on 7 June, when Mrs May stands down as Conservative leader.

MPs will hold a series of votes, during which the field will be whittled down one by one each time. When two candidates are left, they will go to a full vote of the Conservative Party membership.

Mr Duncan Smith suggested that, instead, two or three candidates should be removed in each round of the ballots held by Tory MPs, in order to "accelerate the process".

BBC assistant political editor Norman Smith said he understood the executive of the 1922 committee of backbench Conservative MPs - which sets the contest rules - will meet next Monday to discuss the issue.

Image caption Theresa May said the UK was a "land of opportunity" when asked if too many candidates were standing

The leadership contest result is expected in late July, with the winner also becoming prime minister.

Mr Duncan Smith said only those with significant political experience should put their names forward.

"We have to be very focused that the person who wins this will the day after be the prime minister and have to pick up the pieces of Brexit and all the other elements," he said.

"And that's got to require someone who really knows where they are going."

When asked at a press conference in London whether too many people were running to replace her, Mrs May said the UK was a "land of opportunity".

Meanwhile, Chancellor Philip Hammond has said he would not "feel the need" to join the list of candidates if his views were "properly represented".

The declared candidates are:

Brexit minister James Cleverly

Environment Secretary Michael Gove

Health Secretary Matt Hancock

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt

Home Secretary Sajid Javid

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

Former Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom

Housing minister Kit Malthouse

Former Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey

Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab