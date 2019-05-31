Image copyright PA

A member of Labour's ruling body, the NEC, has been suspended over remarks he reportedly made about the party's anti-Semitism row.

LBC radio reported that Peter Willsman was recorded saying the Israeli embassy was "almost certainly" behind the row.

Various Labour MPs, including deputy leader Tom Watson, and the Board of Deputies of British Jews have condemned the remarks.

The BBC has approached Mr Willsman for comment about the recording.

The remarks are understood to have been recorded in January during a meeting between Mr Willsman and American-Israeli author Tuvia Tenenbom.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews president Marie van der Zyl called for Mr Willsman's expulsion from the party, saying he had "not only denied anti-Semitism in the Labour Party but has resorted to a well-known anti-Semitic trope to make his point".

Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson condemned the remarks and said they illustrated "how serious the problem of anti-Semitism is in our party".

The Labour Party said: "Peter Willsman has been suspended from the Labour Party, pending investigation."