Former Prime Minister David Cameron has been hired by a US artificial intelligence company.

Mr Cameron, who quit UK politics in the wake of the 2016 EU Referendum, will lead Afiniti's advisory board.

The firm said his "experience of political leadership through periods of complexity" would be invaluable.

Mr Cameron has kept a relatively low profile since leaving UK politics - his autobiography is due to be published in September.

He is also president of Alzheimer's Research UK and chairs the board of patrons at National Citizen Service. In 2017 he took charge of a UK-government backed investment initiative between Britain and China.

Mr Cameron said he was "delighted" to take on the role "helping support their work to transform the future of customer service and interpersonal communications".

His former coalition partner - ex-Deputy Prime Minister Sir Nick Clegg - was hired by Facebook as its head of global affairs and communications last year.