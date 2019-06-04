Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Cleverly: Tory MPs "not ready to make leap of faith"

Brexit Minister James Cleverly has withdrawn from the Conservative Party's leadership race, almost a week after declaring his intention to stand.

The Tory MP said it had "become clear" that was "highly unlikely" he would progress to the final two candidates that will appear on the ballot paper.

"Unfortunately and with a heavy heart I've decided to withdraw from the race," he told the BBC.

This leaves 12 Tory MPs competing for the top job.

The executive of the party's backbench 1922 Committee will meet later to decide the rules and timings for the leadership election.

Theresa May stands down as leader of the Conservative Party on Friday - she will remain PM until a successor is named at the end of July.

In a statement, Mr Cleverly said he had wanted to deliver Brexit and then move the conversation on to other important issues.

"I had hoped that the Conservative parliamentary party would support me to be the face and voice of that conversation," he said.

"To do this I asked them to make a leap of faith, skip a generation and vote for a relatively new MP.

"It is clear that despite much support, particularly from our party's grassroots, MPs weren't comfortable with such a move and it has become clear that it is highly unlikely that I would progress to the final two candidates."

Who will replace Theresa May?

The winner of the contest to lead the Conservative Party will become the next prime minister.

The deadline to put names forward is the week commencing 10 June and all candidates must have at least two MPs supporting them to take part.

After nominations close, all 313 Conservative MPs will vote for their preferred candidate in a series of polls that will whittle down the contenders one by one until only two are left.

The wider Tory membership of 124,000 will then vote the two candidates.

Mr Cleverly's withdrawal comes following criticism of the high number of people who are running and there have been calls to change the rules - such as increasing the initial number of nominations needed to take part.

Housing Secretary James Brokenshire said on Monday that some candidates should consider pulling out because the party needs to find a new leader fast.

The executive of the party's backbench 1922 Committee will meet later to decide the rules and timings for the leadership election.