Donald Trump has turned down a request from Jeremy Corbyn to meet during his state visit, calling Labour's leader "somewhat of a negative force".

The US president said he had been approached by Mr Corbyn, who boycotted Monday's banquet held in his honour.

Explaining his refusal, Mr Trump said: "I really don't like critics as much as I respect people who get things done."

Earlier, Mr Corbyn said Mr Trump's policies on immigration, human rights, trade and climate change were divisive.

Speaking at a protest rally in Westminster, the Labour leader said he was "very disappointed" by Mr Trump's latest attack on the London Mayor Sadiq Khan, whom the president called a "stone cold loser".

But he told protesters he was prepared to have "a dialogue" with anybody about building a more peaceful, just world.

The Labour leadership confirmed they had sought a meeting with Mr Trump during his three-day visit to the UK and said Mr Corbyn remained "ready to engage with the president on a range of issues, including the climate emergency, threats to peace and the refugee crisis".

'I told him no'

Asked about the snub during a press conference with Theresa May, Mr Trump said he had "never spoken" to the leader of the opposition.

"He wanted to meet with me and I told him no," he said.

"I think that he is, from where I come from, somewhat of a negative force. I think people should look to do things correctly rather than criticise."

While it is not mandatory for US presidents to meet opposition leaders and other non-government figures during state visits, it has been standard diplomatic practice.

Barack Obama held talks with Ed Miliband in 2011 and also met David Cameron during his first visit to the UK as president in 2009.

In his speech, the Labour leader did not mention Mr Trump by name but did refer to "our visitors", and said all governments had a duty to oppose racism and misogyny.

Mr Corbyn told demonstrators he wanted to have a "conversation" with the US president despite their multiple disagreements.

"I am absolutely not refusing to meet anybody. I want to be able to have that dialogue to bring about that better, more peaceful world that we all want to live in."

He appealed to Mr Trump to "chase down" all forms of racism, including Islamophobia, and take a more compassionate approach to the plight of refugees from war, religious persecution and the effects of climate change.

"Racism divides, exploitation of minorities divides, exploitation of minorities brings about hatred," he said.

NHS and trade

Mr Corbyn said he would oppose any post-Brexit trade deal with the US that allowed foreign companies "in to take over the NHS" - insisting he would defend a free health service "with every breath in his body".

But after holding talks with Mrs May, Mr Trump said no area could be excluded from future trade discussions, including the NHS.

"When you are dealing with trade, everything is on the table, so the NHS and anything else."

This prompted an immediate response from Health Secretary Matt Hancock, one of the leading candidates to succeed Mrs May in Downing Street.

Skip Twitter post by @MattHancock Dear Mr President. The NHS isn’t on the table in trade talks - and never will be. Not on my watch. — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) June 4, 2019 Report

The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said the issue was now likely to be a factor in the leadership race.

On Sunday, the US Ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson, told the BBC "all things that are traded would be on the table" - including healthcare.

'I know Boris'

On his second day in the UK, Mr Trump spoke by phone to former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson - another one of the favourites to succeed Mrs May - and is due to meet rival candidate Michael Gove later.

Asked about the leadership hopefuls, the president said: "I know Boris. I like him. I have liked him for a long time. I think he would do a very good job."

Referring to Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, he continued: "I know Jeremy, I think he would do a very good job."

And to laughter from the audience, he added: "I don't know Michael - would he do a good job Jeremy?"

Mr Trump said he had only seen one "very small protest" on Tuesday, in contrast to what he claimed were the "thousands of people" on the streets welcoming him and his family.

"I heard there were protests so I said 'where are the protests?'... A lot of it is fake news, I hate to say."