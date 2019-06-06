Image copyright Getty Images

Voters are heading to the polls in Peterborough to vote in a by-election for a new MP.

A total of 15 candidates are running in the contest to replace former MP Fiona Onysanya - who was removed in May following a recall petition.

The polls in the Cambridgeshire city opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00.

Results are expected in the early hours of Friday and coverage can be watched on BBC One's This Week from 23:35.

The seat was won by Labour in 2017, but the party only beat the Conservatives - who had held it since 2005 - by 607 votes.

The confirmed candidates are: