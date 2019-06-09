Image copyright AFP

Two Tory leadership candidates have clashed over whether they would end the current session of Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

Esther McVey said she would retain the measure as part of a "toolkit" to ensure Brexit is delivered on time.

But Michael Gove said such a move would be "wrong" and contradict "the best traditions of British democracy".

Eleven Conservative MPs are vying to replace Theresa May as party leader and, ultimately, prime minister.

Asked whether she would consider using the process - known as prorogation - to force through a no-deal Brexit, Ms McVey said it would not be her "priority" and she would "not be looking to do that" as PM.

But the former work and pensions secretary told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show: "I've said I'd use every tool at my disposal, so that would include that".

Fellow Tory leadership candidate Dominic Raab has also suggested he would be prepared to shut down Parliament to ensure the UK leaves the EU on 31 October.

The suggestion has led to criticism from a number of MPs, with Commons Speaker John Bercow saying prorogation to enforce a no-deal exit is "simply not going to happen".