Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Johnson: I want grown-up discussion

Boris Johnson has said he will take part in Tuesday's televised Tory leadership debate on the BBC.

The frontrunner in the contest to replace Theresa May said the programme, which will be shown after the second round of MPs' voting, was the right forum to debate the big issues.

Rival candidates have accused Mr Johnson of avoiding media scrutiny.

He said he was "very keen" on TV debates but viewers might not like too much "blue-on-blue action".

It is unclear whether Mr Johnson will take part in Sunday's planned debate on Channel 4, with his team reportedly having reservations about its proposed format.

The other five candidates still in the race become Tory leader and prime minister - Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Sajid Javid, Rory Stewart and Dominic Raab - have urged Mr Johnson to take part in every TV debate.

They saying the next prime minister should be subjected to the fullest possible scrutiny.

'Cacophonous'

Mr Johnson, a former Foreign Secretary, won the first Tory MPs' ballot for the contest on Thursday with 114 votes, with his nearest rival - Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt - getting 43.

He told the BBC Radio 4's World at One he had done many TV debates during his two successful London mayoral campaigns and he was "pretty bewildered" by claims he was dodging scrutiny.

"I think it is important that we have a sensible, grown-up debate," he said, ahead of next week's BBC event.

"My own observation is that in the past when you've had loads of candidates, it can be slightly cacophonous and I think the public have had quite a lot of blue-on-blue action, frankly, over the last three years."

He added: "We don't necessarily need a lot more of that, and so what I think the best solution would be would be to have a debate on what we all have to offer the country.

"The best time to do that, I think, would be after the second ballot on Tuesday and the best forum is the proposed BBC debate. I think that's a good idea."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who came sixth in the first MPs' ballot, has withdrawn from the leadership contest.

Our Next Prime Minister, hosted by Emily Maitlis, will be broadcast on BBC One at 20:00 BST on Tuesday.

A maximum of five candidates will take part, as the person who gets the lowest number of votes in that day's second ballot of Tory MPs will drop out of the contest beforehand.

The participants will face questions from viewers across the country via local TV studios.

Further MPs' ballots are scheduled to take place next Wednesday and Thursday to whittle down the contenders until only two are left.

The final pair will be put to a vote of the 160,000 members of the Conservative Party from 22 June. The winner is expected to be announced about four weeks later.

On Tuesday 18 June BBC One will host a live election debate between the Conservative MPs still in the race.

If you would like to ask the candidates a question live on air, use the form below. It should be open to all of them, not a specific politician.