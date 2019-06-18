Dominic Raab out of Tory leadership race

Dominic Raab has been knocked out of the Tory leadership race in the latest ballot of MPs, leaving five candidates in the battle to be the next PM.

Boris Johnson once again came top of the second ballot, with 126 votes - 12 more than in the first round.

Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Sajid Javid and Rory Stewart also got enough votes to make it into the next round.

Mr Raab was knocked out after getting 30 votes, three less than the minimum needed.