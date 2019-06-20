Image caption This Week has been hosted by Andrew Neil on more than 500 Thursdays since 2003

Andrew Neil is once more seeking some friends for the very final broadcast of This Week, his BBC One late-night fix for political junkies, which is recording a special audience programme.

The team is looking for a few dozen This Week anoraks to join them as part of the audience.

So why not make a bid to join the host with Michael Portillo, Alan Johnson and Miranda Green, as they bow out after 16 years at a north London venue on the evening of Thursday 18 July.

The usual tacky Westminster cubby-hole is too small for the few dozen people who watch on a Thursday evening to join in.

Unlike the regular live programmes, this one will be recorded around 19:30 BST. Audience members will need to be able to make their own way to the venue by 18:30 at the latest. Successful applicants will be told the location, but it will not be made public in advance.

The filming should finish by 21:00 - and the audience may be home in time to see the programme go out in its 23:35 slot.

Please apply for tickets - two per applicant, or say if you only need one - by clicking here, You cannot apply by social media, post or telephone.

Applications must be received by Monday 1 July at the latest, although we advise applying as soon as possible. If you hear nothing by the end of that week, please assume your bid has not been successful.

Important small print

There have been five previous audience programmes. And, for some unknown reason, all were over-subscribed several times.

So the team will be looking very closely at your reasons for wanting to come along and why viewers love, or endure, the late-night nonsense.

Tell us a little bit about yourself, and why you would like to attend this special live audience recording of This Week in around 100 words. It would also be helpful to know the age of you and your guest.

Image caption Alan Johnson and Michael Portillo are rarely seen in white shirts on This Week

There is no point applying by just giving your name and address.

If you submit an entry of "two tickets please" or "I love This Week", then we can promise we will NOT be contacting you to join us!

Please give us a good, or even funny, reason for wanting to come along to the last-ever programme. If your entry makes us laugh, the tickets are probably yours.

This Week started in 2003, and a decision was taken earlier this year to close the weekly programme after Andrew Neil decided to stand down at the end of the current series.

The panel has largely been made up of Michael Portillo and Diane Abbott, plus Alan Johnson, Liz Kendall, Miranda Green, Charles Kennedy, Caroline Flint and Jacqui Smith over the years.