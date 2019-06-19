Rory Stewart out of Tory leadership race

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Rory Stewart knocked out of contest

Four men are left in the race to be next prime minister after Rory Stewart was knocked out of the Tory leadership contest.

The international development secretary was eliminated after coming last with 27 votes, 10 fewer than in the second ballot.

Boris Johnson topped the vote again with 143 votes, 17 more than last time.

Jeremy Hunt came second once more, with 54 votes, narrowly ahead of Michael Gove with 51 votes.

Sajid Javid also made it into the next round with 38 votes.

Campaign strategy

Mr Stewart started as a rank outsider in the race but gained support on the back of an unusual campaign strategy, touring the country for pop-up meetings.

He had accused other candidates, including Mr Johnson, of making undeliverable promises on Brexit.

After his elimination, he tweeted that he had been "inspired" by the support he received which had rekindled his faith and belief in politics.

I am so moved & inspired by the support I have received over the last few weeks - it has given me a new faith in politics, a new belief in our country. I didn't get enough MPs to believe today - but they will 🙂 I remain deeply committed to you and to this country. #RoryWalksOn — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) June 19, 2019

Liam Fox, who is backing Jeremy Hunt, said he believed there had been tactical voting in order to try and eliminate Mr Stewart.

However, he said the surviving candidates were the four most experienced men in the field and this is what people expected all along.