Former deputy PM John Prescott suffers stroke

Former deputy prime minister and Labour veteran John Prescott has been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke, his family has said.

A statement on the 81-year-old's Twitter account said he was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary on Friday.

The family praised the "swift actions" of the paramedics and the staff at the hospital's A&E stroke unit.

Ex-PM Tony Blair said his thoughts were with Lord Prescott, adding: "Hoping very much that he gets better soon."

A statement from the family of Lord Prescott said the hospital staff had been "remarkable and we cannot thank them enough".

"He is receiving excellent care from the NHS," they said.

A former trade union activist, Lord Prescott entered Parliament in 1970 as Labour MP for Hull East and went on to hold the seat for almost 40 years.

He became a Labour frontbench spokesman in 1979 and joined the shadow cabinet in 1983, with responsibility for transport.

He served as deputy to former Prime Minister Tony Blair for 10 years between 1997 and 2007, and received a peerage in 2010.

At the height of his political career, Lord Prescott was a favourite target of the tabloids, dubbed "Two Jags" - after the two official Jaguar cars he is meant to have had at one point.

He famously punched a man who had thrown an egg at him while on the 2001 general election campaign trail.

"John is John," Mr Blair said the following day, after pictures of the scuffle featured in the press around the world.

After the news broke about Lord Prescott's health, Labour MPs sent him their best wishes.

Leader Jeremy Corbyn said his thoughts were with his "good friend John and his family and friends at this difficult time".

My thoughts are with my good friend @JohnPrescott and his family and friends at this difficult time. I hope he makes a full and speedy recovery. I'd like to thank the paramedics and hard-working staff at Hull Royal Infirmary. We know John loves our NHS and today the NHS loves him

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell told BBC Politics Live: "I want to send my best wishes to John and my love to all his family.

"I think right across the Labour and trade union movements, even I think a lot of his opponents, will be wishing him a speedy recovery."

Labour MP for Ilford North and member of the Treasury Committee Wes Streeting said: "Wishing John well - and looking forward to him being back in the tea room giving me a ticking off again soon!"

Angela Eagle, MP for Wallasey, said: "My first boss in government - get well soon John."

Anna Turley, MP for Redcar, said: "Sad to hear this - wishing John well."