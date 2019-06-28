Image copyright Getty Images

Jeremy Hunt says Boris Johnson should have a "very big role" in his future cabinet if he wins the Tory leadership contest - despite his competitor refusing to make the same offer.

The foreign secretary told a hustings in Exeter he would love Mr Johnson on board as he was an "enormous talent".

But his rival told the event he was "not making commitments to anybody".

Mr Johnson also denied reports that he had offered a job to Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

He told the hustings that, if he made any comments on his prospective cabinet, he would be seen as "measuring the curtains" for 10 Downing Street and there was "still a long way to go" in the contest.

The two contenders are taking part in 15 hustings across the country as Conservative Party members decide on their party's next leader - and the next UK prime minister.

The 160,000 members will begin voting next week and the winner is expected to be announced on 23 July.

Media caption Johnson responds to claims of avoiding debates

Asked by an audience member whether he would give Mr Johnson a role in his government, Mr Hunt made a joke that he could be his "secretary of state for collective responsibility".

But after his "light-hearted dig", he added: "Of course I would love to have Boris in my cabinet.

"Boris is someone of enormous talent. He has changed the course of our history through his leadership of the Leave campaign and he should always have a very big role in taking things forward."

Media caption Hunt: Tories will be 'crucified' without Brexit

Mr Hunt also said he would be happy to serve under Mr Johnson, adding: "We are in an incredibly difficult situation and I think whoever doesn't win in this contest needs to put their shoulder to the wheel and serve loyally the winner, so that we can get through this, get to the other side and give the country all the exciting things we want to do."

But asked the same question, Mr Johnson said there was "a wealth of talent on the Conservative benches".

Pushed by the hustings' host, LBC radio presenter Iain Dale, on the convention of giving a losing leadership opponent a cabinet position, Mr Johnson added: "I have a very, very high regard for Jeremy.

"It sounds to me eminently fair and logical, but I am not making commitments to anybody because you would not expect that."

The pair were quizzed by the audience on a number of issues, from Brexit and Russia, through to animal welfare and the sugar tax.