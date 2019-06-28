Image copyright PA Media

An MP suspended by Labour for remarks about the party's handling of anti-Semitism has again lost the whip - two days after being readmitted.

Chris Williamson was suspended in February after saying Labour had "given too much ground" over the issue.

However, he was allowed back in on Wednesday after an investigation by the party's National Executive Committee.

Now, a Labour source says issues raised by an MP on the investigation panel needed to be examined.

"Subsequently, the whip is not restored as the decision is still pending," the source said.

Labour's general secretary Jennie Formby has written to the NEC to inform it of the issues with the investigation raised by the panel member - Labour MP Keith Vaz - and his concerns will be on the agenda for its next disputes committee meeting, said the source.

They added: "Under the party's rule book, the general secretary and the leader of the party cannot overturn decisions made by NEC panels, which are advised by independent barristers.

"Only the NEC has the power to do so."

There was a large backlash from Labour peers and MPs after Mr Williamson was allowed back into the party on Wednesday.

Deputy leader Tom Watson was among more than 100 of them to sign a letter calling for Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to act and remove the whip from the Derby North MP.