Don't panic over Brexit, McCluskey tells Labour

Unite leader Len McCluskey has insisted "there is no panic" over Labour's Brexit policy and the party should trust leader Jeremy Corbyn.

He told the BBC it should not rush to back another referendum and should wait for the party's consultation.

But shadow chancellor John McDonnell told Sky he was "a little frustrated" over the delay in deciding whether to oppose Brexit at the next election.

Mr McCluskey dismissed reports about Mr Corbyn's health as "fake news".

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, he said some people were in a "rush" to change Labour's position of "respecting the 2016 referendum and trying to negotiate a deal which would unite the nation".

He blamed "huge mistakes" by Prime Minister Theresa May, a government "incapable" of delivering Brexit and a "well-funded Remain lobby" for turning the Brexit debate "toxic".

But he denied that it was time for Labour to support remaining in the European Union.

"There is no panic, there is no panic to do anything. Let Jeremy Corbyn consult," he said.

"My message to Labour MPs and members is he's done OK so far, let's trust him to consult and see what emerges."