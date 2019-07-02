Image copyright PA Media

An investigation has been launched into whether senior officials told journalists they thought Jeremy Corbyn was "too frail" to be prime minister.

Labour said the comments were a "scurrilous" attempt to undermine the party's efforts to gain power.

Theresa May's spokesman said, if identified, those responsible would face "disciplinary action".

An ex-senior civil servant said such briefings "do more harm to the civil service" than to Mr Corbyn.

The Times said it was briefed by two senior civil servants with suggestions the Labour leader may have to stand down over supposed health issues.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, Lord Kerslake said it would take time before trust in the service was "restored".

Lord Kerslake - who advises Labour on preparing for government - said it was "absolutely essential the civil service maintains its impartiality" adding the leak had "set that back".

"I think Jeremy Corbyn is rightly very unhappy about this story," he said.