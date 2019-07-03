Image copyright EPA

China has made a formal complaint to the UK about Jeremy Hunt, accusing the foreign secretary of "colonial-era delusions" over Hong Kong.

He responded to this week's unrest, which saw hundreds of protesters occupy Hong Kong's parliament, by pledging his "unwavering" support to the ex-British colony and its citizens' freedoms.

China condemned the ransacking of the building as "seriously illegal".

The prime minister said she had raised concerns with Chinese leaders.

Hong Kong has, since 1997, been run by China under a "one country, two systems" arrangement guaranteeing it a level of economic autonomy and personal freedoms not permitted on the mainland.

Its citizens' rights are protected under the terms of the Joint Declaration - a treaty signed by the UK and China in 1984 under which sovereignty passed back to Beijing.

Weeks of mass protests in the territory over a controversial extradition bill exploded on Monday, when a group of activists occupied the Legislative Council building for several hours after breaking away from a peaceful protest - raising the colonial-era British flag.

In a series of broadcast interviews and posts on social media, Mr Hunt urged the protesters to refrain from violence.

But he urged China to listen to the concerns of the Hong Kong people.

Away from campaigning want to stress UK support for Hong Kong and its freedoms is UNWAVERING on this anniversary day. No violence is acceptable but HK people MUST preserve right to peaceful protest exercised within the law, as hundreds of thousands of brave people showed today. — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) July 1, 2019

The Foreign Office has said it continues to make it clear to the Chinese government, both in public and private, that the rights of Hong Kong residents must be fully respected.

Speaking on Wednesday, Theresa May said she had raised her concerns directly with Chinese leaders at the recent G20 meeting.

"It is vital that Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and the rights and freedoms set down in the Sino-British joint declaration are respected," she told MPs.

Successive UK governments have heralded a "golden era" in economic relations with China, with growing levels of trade and foreign investment.

But critics say this has come at the expense of turning a blind eye to human rights violations in China and Beijing's increasing economic nationalism.