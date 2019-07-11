Image copyright PA Media

There is a "significant problem" in Parliament of MPs bullying and harassing staff, a new report says.

Senior lawyer Gemma White - who led the investigation - said the behaviour had "seriously affected the health and welfare of far too many people".

She also said it had been "tolerated and accepted for too long", and urged the Commons to "move swiftly".

The House of Commons Commission said it "condemned bullying and harassment" and would offer MPs' staff support.