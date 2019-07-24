UK Politics

Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Who's in his cabinet?

  • 24 July 2019
Related Topics
Illustration of Boris Johnson

New UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been choosing the members of his top team.

Who got what job? Here's a guide to the people that make up Mr Johnson's cabinet. This guide will be updated as ministers are announced.

Boris Johnson's cabinet

Who has the top jobs under the new prime minister?

  • Boris Johnson

    Prime Minister @BorisJohnson

    Boris Johnson's popularity among Conservative MPs and members of the wider Tory party membership landed him the top job he has long coveted.

    The former mayor of London has previously held only one cabinet position, foreign secretary, under Theresa May.

    But Mr Johnson, a leading Brexiteer, was at odds with Mrs May’s Brexit vision and eventually quit the role in protest last year.

    Critics of the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip say he is divisive, and unprincipled. He was dogged by stories about his private life during the leadership race.

    The Eton and Oxford-educated former political journalist says the UK will leave the EU on 31 October, "deal or no deal".

  • Sajid Javid

    Chancellor @sajidjavid

    Sajid Javid was home secretary under Theresa May.

    He backed Remain in the 2016 EU referendum, but with a “heavy heart and no enthusiasm”. He has never hidden his Euroscepticism.

    Born in Rochdale, Mr Javid is a second-generation migrant whose parents came from Pakistan.

    He says his bus driver father arrived with only £1 to his name.

    A former protégé of former chancellor George Osborne at the Treasury, he was a successful investment banker before he was elected as an MP for Bromsgrove in 2010.

  • Priti Patel

    Home Secretary @patel4witham

    Former international development secretary, Priti Patel, 47, is an ardent Brexiteer, who has supported Boris Johnson in the leadership contest, describing him as the only person who can save Brexit and the Tories.

    She has argued that it would be in the EU's best interests to reopen negotations, as a way of securing any of the £39bn so-called divorce bill.

    Ms Patel resigned from the cabinet In November 2017 following a row over unauthorised meetings with Israeli politicians. Her departure followed hot on the heels of Defence Secretary Michael Fallon, plunging Theresa May's cabinet into turmoil.

    She was first elected to the seat of Witham, Essex, in 2010, after working for several years in PR for the Conservative Party, as well as lobbying for tobacco and alcohol industries.

    She is married with one son.

  • Dominic Raab

    Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab

    Staunch Brexiteer Dominic Raab, who has been tipped for high office since his election as an MP for Esher and Walton in 2010, has insisted that Brexit must happen on 31 October whether there is a deal or not.

    The former lawyer was appointed as a justice minister in 2015, but was sacked by Theresa May when she became prime minister the following year.

    After David Davis’s resignation as Brexit secretary in July 2018, Mr Raab was appointed as his successor. He quit only months later in opposition to Theresa May’s Brexit deal, which he said he couldn't “in good conscience” support.

    Mr Raab started his career as an international lawyer, before joining the Foreign Office as a diplomat.

    He is married with two sons.

  • Stephen Barclay

    Brexit Secretary @SteveBarclay

    The 47-year old became the third Brexit Secretary in less than six months when he was appointed to the role last November.

    It was a big promotion for him, although the job itself had been somewhat downgraded, with Mr Barclay being responsible since then for Brexit preparations rather than negotiating with the EU.

    The MP for North East Cambridgeshire, who voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum, supported Boris Johnson in the Tory leadership contest.

    Mr Barclay, whose father was a trade union official and mother a civil servant, grew up in Lancashire and was a keen rugby league player in his youth. After studying at Cambridge University, he trained as a solicitor and worked in the City of London for nearly 15 years, including at Barclays Bank (no relation).

    The father-of-two stood unsuccessfully for Parliament twice before being elected in 2010, having made it onto the A-list of candidates drawn up under David Cameron.

  • Michael Gove

    Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster @michaelgove

    Michael Gove was knocked out of the leadership race during the MPs' ballots, but as one of the main campaigners for the Vote Leave campaign in the 2016 referendum he was always expected to make it back into the cabinet.

    During the leadership campaign he was forced to address questions surrounding cocaine use. He said it had been a mistake and he deeply regretted taking it at social events 20 years ago, while working as a journalist.

    The MP for Surrey Heath, since 2005, was a key ally of former Prime Minister David Cameron. He made his name as a radical education secretary, bringing in major changes to exams and the curriculum and battling teaching unions during his four years in the role.

    In 2016, he famously scuppered the leadership hopes of his friend and fellow Brexiteer Boris Johnson, by announcing his own candidature on the morning Mr Johnson was due to launch his campaign.

    Mr Gove became environment secretary in June 2017 and he proved a key advocate of Mrs May’s Brexit deal, while other Brexiteer cabinet ministers resigned.

  • Ben Wallace

    Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP

    Former security minister Ben Wallace, who campaigned to remain in the EU, has warned that a no-deal Brexit would hit UK-EU security ties and have a "real impact" on protecting the public.

    Mr Wallace trained at Sandhurst before joining the Scots Guards as a platoon commander.

    During his eight-year spell in the Army, he served in Northern Ireland, Germany, Cyprus and Central America.

    He was a member of the Scottish Parliament, before winning his seat of Lancaster and Wyre in 2005.

    He is married with three children.

  • Liz Truss

    International Trade Secretary @trussliz

    Liz Truss was a vocal supporter of Boris Johnson for the leadership and backed his stance of keeping no deal on the table in the run up to any Brexit negotiations.

    She was second-in-command at the Treasury in the last cabinet and had previously served as Environment Secretary and was the first female Lord Chancellor between 2016 and 2017.

    Ms Truss was elected to Parliament in 2010 after serving as deputy director of think tank Reform.

    In a widely-publicised speech in June 2018, Ms Truss attacked her cabinet colleagues for demanding more money, as she said that would only lead to higher taxation.

    She said it was important to keep taxes low and demand better value for money instead.

  • Matt Hancock

    Health & Social Care Secretary @MattHancock

    The youngest contender in the Tory leadership race, Matt Hancock, 40, quit the contest a day after he came sixth in the first ballot of the party's MPs. He later endorsed Boris Johnson as his preferred candidate.

    The ambitious MP for West Suffolk was promoted to health secretary after only a few months as culture secretary, when Jeremy Hunt became foreign secretary after Boris Johnson's resignation.

    He campaigned for Remain in the EU referendum, but has since backed Theresa May's Brexit plan.

    The former Bank of England economist likes to see himself as one of the most technology-savvy politicians at Westminster and was the first MP to have his own smartphone app.

    He is married with three children.

Presentational grey line

More on Boris Johnson

More on this story