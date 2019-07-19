Labour MP Emily Thornberry taken to hospital after bicycle accident
Labour MP Emily Thornberry was taken to hospital after coming off her bicycle in an accident outside Parliament.
The shadow foreign secretary was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Parliament Square, Westminster, outside the House of Commons on Friday.
The Islington South and Finsbury MP was taken to hospital in an ambulance.
A spokesperson for Ms Thornberry said she had now been discharged and was "hugely grateful" for the support of the paramedics and A&E staff.
"She will be back to work and back on her bike as soon as possible," the spokesperson added.