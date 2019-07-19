Image copyright Getty Images

Labour MP Emily Thornberry was taken to hospital after coming off her bicycle in an accident outside Parliament.

The shadow foreign secretary was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Parliament Square, Westminster, outside the House of Commons on Friday.

The Islington South and Finsbury MP was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

A spokesperson for Ms Thornberry said she had now been discharged and was "hugely grateful" for the support of the paramedics and A&E staff.

"She will be back to work and back on her bike as soon as possible," the spokesperson added.