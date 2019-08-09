Image copyright EPA

Preparing for the possibility of a no-deal Brexit should be "the top priority" for civil servants, Boris Johnson has told them in a letter.

The PM said he would prefer to get a deal but the UK must leave the EU by 31 October "whatever the circumstances".

Earlier Jeremy Corbyn had urged the UK's top civil servant to intervene to prevent a no-deal Brexit happening during a general election campaign.

It comes amid speculation MPs could back a no-confidence motion in the PM.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said it is "almost inevitable" that Labour would push for such a vote when the Commons returns from its summer recess on 3 September.

It is thought MPs opposed to no-deal could back the vote in a bid to prevent the UK leaving the EU without an agreement - leading to a general election being called.

Mr Johnson has a working majority in Parliament of just one.

In his letter to civil servants, Mr Johnson said he would "very much prefer" to leave with an agreement, but added: "I recognise this may not happen.

"That is why preparing urgently and rapidly for the possibility of an exit without a deal will be my top priority, and it will be the top priority for the civil service too."

Theresa May's Brexit deal has been rejected three times by MPs and, as things stand, the UK will leave the EU on 31 October whether it has agreed a new one or not.

Backstop concerns

Mr Johnson has urged the EU to make changes to the deal, but has said the UK must leave by this deadline with or without an agreement.

On Thursday he again urged the EU to compromise on the Irish border backstop plan, designed to guarantee there will not be a hard Irish border after Brexit.

However, the EU has continued to insist that the withdrawal deal agreed by Mrs May last year, including the backstop, cannot be renegotiated.

Mr Johnson's message to civil servants follows a similar letter sent by Chancellor Sajid Javid earlier this month to HM Revenue and Customs.

Mr Javid also ordered the tax authority to make preparing for no-deal its "absolute top priority", including helping the public to prepare for the possibility.

He said this should include making sure IT systems are ready, helping businesses with a helpline, and contacting traders directly.