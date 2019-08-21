Image copyright AFP

Boris Johnson has said there is "ample scope" for the UK and EU to renegotiate a new Brexit deal before 31 October, as he meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

The prime minister reiterated his call for the current Irish border backstop plan to be ditched.

Mrs Merkel said the backstop was necessary until a long-term solution to the UK-Irish border was found.

But she suggested such a solution might be found "in the next 30 days".

At a press conference ahead of a working dinner, the chancellor stressed it was up to the UK to offer an alternative solution to the backstop that would prevent a hard Irish border under any circumstances.

Mr Johnson replied: "You rightly say the onus is on us to produce those solutions, those ideas [...] and that is what we want to do.

"You have set a very blistering timetable of 30 days - if I understood you correctly, I am more than happy with that," he added.

The prime minister has insisted the UK will leave the EU on 31 October with or without a deal, "do or die".