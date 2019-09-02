Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jeremy Corbyn calls for general election

Jeremy Corbyn says the UK "needs" a general election, despite warnings from Tony Blair that such a vote would be "an elephant trap" for Labour.

The ex-PM warned that Boris Johnson could win such a vote as "some may fear a Corbyn premiership more" than a no-deal Brexit.

But Mr Corbyn said a vote "would give the people a choice between two very different directions for the country".

"An election is the democratic way forward," he added.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says the government is considering calling an election, if MPs are successful in blocking a no-deal Brexit.

Under the Fixed Term Parliament Act, the prime minister could call a general election if two-thirds of MPs vote for one.

One could also be held if a motion of no confidence was passed and no alternative government was confirmed within 14 days.

The prime minister has said he wants the UK to leave the EU on 31 October, with or without a deal.

However a number of MPs from his own party as well as the opposition are against a no-deal Brexit and are expected to bring forward legislation to block such a move.

At a speech in Salford, Mr Corbyn said: "When a government finds itself without a majority the solution is not to undermine democracy.

"The solution is to let the people decide and call a general election.

"It is the people not an unelected prime minister who should determine our country's future."

He also insisted his party would do everything it can to prevent a no deal.

However former Labour leader Tony Blair warned that Labour would "struggle" in such an election.



He said: "Boris Johnson knows that if no-deal Brexit stands on its own as a proposition, it might well fail.

"But if he mixes up the Brexit question with the Corbyn question in a general election, he could succeed, despite a majority being against a no-deal Brexit, because some may fear a Corbyn premiership more."

"He [Mr Corbyn] should see an election before Brexit is decided, for the elephant trap it is," he added.