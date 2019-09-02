Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Boris Johnson: "I don't want an election, you don't want an election"

Boris Johnson has insisted he does not want a general election, as he urged MPs not to vote for "another pointless delay" to Brexit.

But the BBC understands the PM would seek to call a vote, expected to be on 14 October, if MPs block no deal.

Tory ex-ministers are joining forces with Labour to stop the UK leaving the EU on 31 October without an agreement.

Speaking outside No 10, Mr Johnson said such a move would make further talks with the EU on a new deal "impossible".

With MPs' backing, though, he said he would be able to achieve changes to the UK's current deal - negotiated by Theresa May and rejected three times in the Commons - at an EU summit on 17 October.

The chances of reaching a new agreement had been "rising" because the UK was preparing to leave the EU "come what may" by the latest deadline, he added.