Tory rebels and opposition MPs have defeated the government in the first stage of their attempt to pass a law designed to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

The Commons voted 328 to 301 to take control of the agenda, meaning they can bring forward a bill seeking to delay the UK's exit date.

In response, the prime minister said he would bring forward a motion for an early general election.

Jeremy Corbyn said the bill should be passed before an election was held.