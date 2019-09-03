Brexit: No-deal opponents defeat government
- 3 September 2019
Tory rebels and opposition MPs have defeated the government in the first stage of their attempt to pass a law designed to prevent a no-deal Brexit.
The Commons voted 328 to 301 to take control of the agenda, meaning they can bring forward a bill seeking to delay the UK's exit date.
In response, the prime minister said he would bring forward a motion for an early general election.
Jeremy Corbyn said the bill should be passed before an election was held.