Former Labour MP Luciana Berger has joined the Liberal Democrats, saying the party is "unequivocal in wanting to stop Brexit".

She said leader Jo Swinson had offered "a vital, positive alternative" to Labour and the Conservatives.

Ms Berger left Labour in protest at the handling of anti-Semitism allegations.

Along with six other MPs she formed Change UK, but left after disappointing results in European elections earlier this year.