Brexit: Opposition parties to refuse PM election move
- 6 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Labour and other UK opposition parties have agreed not to back the PM’s demand for a general election before October's EU summit.
Labour, the Lib Dems, the SNP and Plaid Cymru say they will vote against or abstain in Monday's vote on whether to hold a snap poll.
The SNP's Ian Blackford said they wanted to make sure the UK did not crash out in a no-deal Brexit.
But the PM said the parties were making an "extraordinary political mistake".