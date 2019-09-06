Labour and other UK opposition parties have agreed not to back the PM’s demand for a general election before October's EU summit.

Labour, the Lib Dems, the SNP and Plaid Cymru say they will vote against or abstain in Monday's vote on whether to hold a snap poll.

The SNP's Ian Blackford said they wanted to make sure the UK did not crash out in a no-deal Brexit.

But the PM said the parties were making an "extraordinary political mistake".