The government will "test to the limit" a new law designed to force it to seek an extension to the Brexit deadline if a deal is not reached by 19 October.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the government will abide by the law but will "look very carefully" at "our interpretation" of the legislation.

He said Britain remained committed to getting a deal with the EU.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was warned he could face legal action if he chooses to flout the law.