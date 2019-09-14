Former Conservative MP Sam Gyimah joins Lib Dems

Image caption Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson introduced Mr Gyimah to the party's conference in Bournemouth

Former Conservative MP Sam Gyimah has joined the Liberal Democrats.

Six MPs have defected to the party in recent weeks, including former Tory MP Philip Lee, and ex-Labour MPs Luciana Berger and Chuka Umunna.

Mr Gyimah was one of the 21 Tories who had the Conservative whip removed after rebelling against Boris Johnson in a bid to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Last December, the East Surrey MP quit as science and universities minister in a row over Theresa May's Brexit deal.

The 43-year-old briefly stood in the race to become Conservative Party leader after Mrs May quit.

The Lib Dems currently now have 18 MPs, having been boosted by a victory in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election and the defections.

In an interview with the Observer, Mr Gyimah said he was "an outcast in the Conservative party", adding: "But that's Brexit. It has divided families. The country is divided. This is a huge fault line."

He said: "I've been involved in the Conservative party for two decades. I've fought for the party. I have an unusual background - I'm not your typical Tory recruit.

"I've spent a long time evangelising about why people should look at the Conservative party seriously. It is sad that I find myself at a crossroads."

Mr Gyimah, who has been sitting as an Independent after losing the Conservative whip, was introduced to delegates at the Liberal Democrats conference in Bournemouth by the party's leader Jo Swinson as the "newest Liberal Democrat MP".

Addressing the conference, Mr Gyimah said he did not take the decision to join the Lib Dems lightly but had started reconsidering his position in the Tories while Mrs May negotiated her deal with the EU.

But he said his concerns with the Conservative party now "go beyond Brexit".