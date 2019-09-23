Check the latest opinion poll trends with the poll tracker, which measures how people say they are going to vote at the next general election.

Party support: 20 September 2019 Party Average (%) Margin of error CON 33 (29-37) LAB 24 (20-28) LD 19 (15-23) BRX 13 (9-17) GRN 4 (0-8) SNP 4 --* UKIP 1 (0-5) PC 1 --* TIGfC 0 (0-4) Trend line showing average voting intention, based on individual polls

Analysis by BBC senior political analyst Peter Barnes

As our poll tracker graph shows, after a year and a half of only gradual movement, the period since February has been pretty tumultuous - perhaps reflecting what has been going on in politics.

The creation of the new Change UK Party - since renamed The Independent Group for Change (or TIGfC in our chart) - and then The Brexit Party had a major impact.

Added to this has been a sustained increase in support for the Liberal Democrats and a clear boost for the Conservatives after Boris Johnson replaced Theresa May as prime minister in July.

That is just the picture in Britain-wide polls. In Scotland, we have less evidence to go on, but it seems as though the political drama has resulted in a rise in support for the SNP, as well as the Lib Dems, at the expense of the Conservatives and Labour.

Conference bounce?

Polls over the last week have been good for the Liberal Democrats, even taking into account the strong year they've had. The party seems to be a few points higher now than it was at the start of the month.

They will hope that the improvement is a consequence of their new policy on Brexit - a promise to revoke Article 50 if they win a majority at the next general election.

However, it could just be a conference bounce.

It is fairly common during party conference season for each party to see their numbers boosted immediately after their turn in the sun. Often though, this fades away within a couple of weeks and things go back to roughly where they were before.

We will have to wait and see if that happens this time.

Mind the gap

It is always important to treat polling figures with caution, but at the moment there is an additional reason for concern: more variation between the different polling companies than normal.

This month, there have been cases where two polls published on the same day have wildly different figures - for example, the Conservatives on 28% in one poll, but 37% in another.

Clearly, in an election those two different vote shares would mean dramatically different outcomes in terms of the make-up of the House of Commons. So any attempt to read off from current polls to the expected election result would be foolhardy.

Nobody really knows why the variation is so large. Some of it is probably down to differences between how each company analyses their raw polling data, but it's hard to see how that can be the whole story given the size of the gaps.

Out of 100 people who are likely to vote, about... 32 say they will vote CON , But it could be between 28-36

24 say they will vote LAB , But it could be between 20-28

19 say they will vote LD , But it could be between 15-23

12 say they will vote BRX , But it could be between 8-16

4 say they will vote GRN , But it could be between 0-8

3 say they will vote SNP

0 say they will vote UKIP , But it could be between 0-4

0 say they will vote PC

0 say they will vote TIGfC , But it could be between 0-4 Please upgrade your browser or enable JavaScript to see the full interactive experience Of 100 Please select a demographic group for its voting intention data who are likely to vote, about... Of 100 people who are likely to vote, about... Out of 100 people who are likely to vote, about... There's about a 90% chance that the true support for each party lies within the ranges shown above, which means there's a one in 10 chance that it lies outside these ranges.

Full polling data Scroll vertically or horizontally to see more polling data Scroll table to see more polling data Date, Pollster and Sample Pollster Sample Conservatives CON Labour LAB Lib Dems LD Brexit Party BRX Green GRN SNP SNP UKIP UKIP Plaid Cymru PC The Independent Group for Change TIGfC 20 September 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 2,006 YouGov 2,006 30 23 22 14 5 4 0 0 0 20 September 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,004 Opinium 2,004 37 22 17 12 4 4 2 1 0 19 September 2019, ComRes and Sample size: 2,050 ComRes 2,050 29 27 21 13 5 4 No data available - No data available - 1 18 September 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,608 YouGov 1,608 32 21 23 14 4 4 1 1 0 16 September 2019, Ipsos Mori and Sample size: 1,006 Ipsos Mori 1,006 33 24 23 10 4 4 0 0 0 13 September 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,002 Opinium 2,002 37 25 16 13 2 4 1 1 0 12 September 2019, ComRes and Sample size: 2,057 ComRes 2,057 28 27 20 13 5 4 1 1 1 10 September 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,619 YouGov 1,619 32 23 19 14 7 4 0 0 0 9 September 2019, Kantar and Sample size: 1,144 Kantar 1,144 38 24 20 7 3 4 1 1 1 8 September 2019, ComRes and Sample size: 2,016 ComRes 2,016 30 29 17 13 4 3 1 1 No data available - 7 September 2019, Deltapoll and Sample size: 2,049 Deltapoll 2,049 31 28 17 13 4 5 1 0 No data available - 6 September 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,676 YouGov 1,676 35 21 19 12 7 4 0 0 0 6 September 2019, Panelbase and Sample size: 1,013 Panelbase 1,013 31 28 19 15 2 3 0 0 0 6 September 2019, Survation and Sample size: 1,006 Survation 1,006 29 24 18 17 3 4 No data available - No data available - No data available - 6 September 2019, ComRes and Sample size: 2,009 ComRes 2,009 31 27 20 13 3 3 1 1 0 6 September 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,009 Opinium 2,009 35 25 17 13 3 5 1 0 0 4 September 2019, Hanbury and Sample size: 995 Hanbury 995 33 26 17 14 3 4 0 1 0 3 September 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,639 YouGov 1,639 35 25 16 11 7 4 1 1 0 3 September 2019, ICM and Sample size: 2,041 ICM 2,041 37 30 16 9 4 3 1 1 No data available - 31 August 2019, Deltapoll and Sample size: 2,028 Deltapoll 2,028 35 24 18 14 4 4 0 1 1 30 August 2019, Survation and Sample size: 1,020 Survation 1,020 31 24 21 14 3 4 No data available - 1 No data available - 29 August 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,867 YouGov 1,867 33 22 21 12 7 4 0 1 0 28 August 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 2,006 YouGov 2,006 34 22 17 13 8 4 1 1 0 23 August 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 2,019 YouGov 2,019 33 21 19 14 7 4 0 1 0 23 August 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,005 Opinium 2,005 32 26 15 16 4 5 1 1 No data available - 21 August 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,687 YouGov 1,687 32 22 20 12 7 4 0 1 0 19 August 2019, Kantar and Sample size: 1,133 Kantar 1,133 42 28 15 5 3 5 0 0 1 14 August 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,625 YouGov 1,625 30 21 20 14 8 4 1 1 0 12 August 2019, BMG and Sample size: 1,515 BMG 1,515 31 25 19 12 7 3 1 1 0 11 August 2019, ComRes and Sample size: 2,011 ComRes 2,011 31 27 16 16 4 3 1 No data available - No data available - 11 August 2019, Survation and Sample size: 2,040 Survation 2,040 28 24 21 15 3 4 No data available - 0 No data available - 9 August 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,003 Opinium 2,003 31 28 13 16 5 4 1 1 0 6 August 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,628 YouGov 1,628 31 22 21 14 7 4 0 0 0 30 July 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 2,066 YouGov 2,066 32 22 19 13 8 4 0 1 0 30 July 2019, Ipsos Mori and Sample size: 1,007 Ipsos Mori 1,007 34 24 20 9 6 5 1 1 0 27 July 2019, Deltapoll and Sample size: 2,001 Deltapoll 2,001 30 25 18 14 4 4 1 1 2 26 July 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,697 YouGov 1,697 31 21 20 13 8 5 0 1 0 26 July 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,006 Opinium 2,006 30 28 16 15 5 5 1 1 0 25 July 2019, ComRes and Sample size: 2,029 ComRes 2,029 28 27 19 16 4 3 1 No data available - No data available - 24 July 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,715 YouGov 1,715 25 19 23 17 9 4 1 1 0 17 July 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,749 YouGov 1,749 25 21 20 19 8 4 0 1 0 16 July 2019, ComRes and Sample size: 2,038 ComRes 2,038 25 28 17 19 5 4 1 No data available - No data available - 11 July 2019, ComRes and Sample size: 2,025 ComRes 2,025 24 28 15 20 5 3 1 No data available - No data available - 11 July 2019, Survation and Sample size: 1,012 Survation 1,012 23 29 19 20 3 4 No data available - 1 No data available - 10 July 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,671 YouGov 1,671 24 20 19 21 9 5 0 1 0 7 July 2019, ComRes and Sample size: 2,010 ComRes 2,010 25 28 16 19 5 3 1 No data available - 0 5 July 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,002 Opinium 2,002 23 25 15 22 8 5 1 1 1 5 July 2019, BMG and Sample size: 1,532 BMG 1,532 28 27 18 14 6 2 2 1 1 3 July 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,605 YouGov 1,605 24 18 20 23 9 4 0 1 0 25 June 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 2,059 YouGov 2,059 22 20 19 22 10 4 1 1 0 25 June 2019, Ipsos Mori and Sample size: 1,043 Ipsos Mori 1,043 26 24 22 12 8 5 1 No data available - 0 20 June 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,009 Opinium 2,009 20 26 16 23 6 4 2 1 1 20 June 2019, Survation and Sample size: 2,016 Survation 2,016 24 26 18 20 6 3 1 1 1 19 June 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,641 YouGov 1,641 20 20 21 23 9 4 1 1 0 14 June 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,672 YouGov 1,672 21 21 19 24 9 3 0 1 0 10 June 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,702 YouGov 1,702 17 19 22 26 8 4 0 1 1 9 June 2019, ComRes and Sample size: 2,017 ComRes 2,017 23 27 17 22 5 3 1 1 1 7 June 2019, BMG and Sample size: 1,520 BMG 1,520 26 27 17 18 6 3 1 1 1 6 June 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,670 YouGov 1,670 18 20 20 26 9 5 1 0 0 5 June 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,663 YouGov 1,663 18 19 22 25 9 4 No data available - 0 No data available - 1 June 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,644 YouGov 1,644 18 19 23 23 10 5 No data available - 0 No data available - 30 May 2019, Deltapoll and Sample size: 2,449 Deltapoll 2,449 20 26 16 24 5 4 1 1 4 30 May 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,005 Opinium 2,005 17 22 16 26 11 4 1 1 1 29 May 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,763 YouGov 1,763 19 19 24 22 8 No data available - 1 No data available - 1 22 May 2019, Survation and Sample size: 2,029 Survation 2,029 28 33 13 12 3 3 3 0 2 21 May 2019, Panelbase and Sample size: 2,033 Panelbase 2,033 21 31 13 19 5 4 3 No data available - 4 20 May 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,005 Opinium 2,005 22 26 12 25 4 4 2 1 2 17 May 2019, Survation and Sample size: 1,000 Survation 1,000 27 32 13 13 3 5 2 0 2 17 May 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 9,260 YouGov 9,260 24 24 18 18 6 No data available - 2 No data available - 2 16 May 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,009 Opinium 2,009 22 29 11 24 3 4 2 0 3 14 May 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,655 YouGov 1,655 25 25 16 18 7 No data available - 2 No data available - 2 14 May 2019, Ipsos Mori and Sample size: 1,072 Ipsos Mori 1,072 25 27 15 16 7 4 3 1 2 13 May 2019, Hanbury and Sample size: 2,000 Hanbury 2,000 21 30 13 19 5 4 2 No data available - 6 13 May 2019, Kantar and Sample size: 1,152 Kantar 1,152 25 34 15 10 3 5 4 2 1 12 May 2019, ComRes and Sample size: 2,028 ComRes 2,028 20 27 13 20 4 3 4 No data available - 6 10 May 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,004 Opinium 2,004 22 28 11 21 6 4 4 No data available - 4 10 May 2019, BMG and Sample size: 1,541 BMG 1,541 27 30 18 10 6 2 3 0 3 9 May 2019, ComRes and Sample size: 2,034 ComRes 2,034 19 27 14 20 5 3 3 1 7 9 May 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 2,212 YouGov 2,212 24 24 16 18 7 No data available - 2 No data available - 2 7 May 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,000 Opinium 2,000 25 30 11 17 5 3 4 1 2 30 April 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,630 YouGov 1,630 29 29 13 15 5 No data available - 2 No data available - 3 24 April 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,787 YouGov 1,787 27 30 11 14 5 No data available - 4 No data available - 3 24 April 2019, Panelbase and Sample size: 2,030 Panelbase 2,030 27 36 8 13 3 4 5 No data available - 4 23 April 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,004 Opinium 2,004 26 33 6 17 4 5 4 1 4 17 April 2019, ORB and Sample size: 1,546 ORB 1,546 26 29 8 14 4 4 5 1 5 17 April 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,755 YouGov 1,755 29 30 10 12 5 No data available - 4 No data available - 3 16 April 2019, ComRes and Sample size: 1,061 ComRes 1,061 23 33 7 14 3 3 5 1 9 12 April 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,007 Opinium 2,007 29 36 8 No data available - 4 5 11 1 No data available - 11 April 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,843 YouGov 1,843 28 32 11 8 5 No data available - 6 No data available - 3 8 April 2019, Hanbury and Sample size: 2,000 Hanbury 2,000 31 40 8 No data available - 5 4 8 1 No data available - 8 April 2019, Kantar and Sample size: 1,172 Kantar 1,172 32 35 11 No data available - 4 5 7 1 No data available - 7 April 2019, ComRes and Sample size: 2,018 ComRes 2,018 32 32 7 No data available - 3 3 9 0 9 5 April 2019, BMG and Sample size: 1,500 BMG 1,500 35 34 11 No data available - 5 4 6 1 No data available - 3 April 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,771 YouGov 1,771 32 31 12 5 4 No data available - 7 No data available - No data available - 29 March 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,008 Opinium 2,008 35 35 9 No data available - 5 4 9 0 No data available - 25 March 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 2,110 YouGov 2,110 36 33 11 5 4 No data available - 4 No data available - No data available - 24 March 2019, ComRes and Sample size: 2,030 ComRes 2,030 33 33 8 No data available - 3 3 7 1 9 22 March 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,002 Opinium 2,002 36 35 7 No data available - 4 5 9 1 No data available - 21 March 2019, ComRes and Sample size: 2,063 ComRes 2,063 34 35 8 No data available - 4 3 7 1 6 19 March 2019, Ipsos Mori and Sample size: 1,050 Ipsos Mori 1,050 38 34 8 1 4 5 7 1 2 17 March 2019, ComRes and Sample size: 2,033 ComRes 2,033 34 35 8 No data available - 3 3 6 1 7 15 March 2019, Survation and Sample size: 1,007 Survation 1,007 35 39 10 No data available - No data available - 3 5 0 No data available - 15 March 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,756 YouGov 1,756 35 31 12 4 4 No data available - 6 No data available - No data available - 15 March 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,008 Opinium 2,008 38 34 8 No data available - 3 5 8 1 No data available - 11 March 2019, Kantar and Sample size: 1,152 Kantar 1,152 41 31 8 No data available - 6 5 6 0 No data available - 8 March 2019, BMG and Sample size: 1,510 BMG 1,510 39 34 12 No data available - 4 3 5 1 No data available - 5 March 2019, ComRes and Sample size: 2,042 ComRes 2,042 36 34 8 No data available - 3 3 6 0 8 4 March 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 2,172 YouGov 2,172 40 31 11 3 4 No data available - 3 No data available - No data available - 1 March 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,003 Opinium 2,003 40 34 9 No data available - 3 4 7 1 No data available - 23 February 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,672 YouGov 1,672 41 30 10 2 4 No data available - 5 No data available - No data available - 22 February 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,008 Opinium 2,008 40 32 5 No data available - 4 4 7 1 6 19 February 2019, Sky and Sample size: 1,034 Sky 1,034 32 26 8 No data available - 4 4 8 1 10 19 February 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,861 YouGov 1,861 41 33 10 No data available - 4 No data available - 4 No data available - No data available - 18 February 2019, Survation and Sample size: 1,023 Survation 1,023 40 36 10 No data available - 2 3 5 No data available - No data available - 15 February 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,005 Opinium 2,005 37 37 8 No data available - 4 4 7 0 No data available - 11 February 2019, Kantar and Sample size: 1,145 Kantar 1,145 40 35 10 No data available - 4 4 3 1 No data available - 8 February 2019, BMG and Sample size: 1,503 BMG 1,503 38 35 13 No data available - 5 3 5 1 No data available - 5 February 2019, Ipsos Mori and Sample size: 1,005 Ipsos Mori 1,005 38 38 10 No data available - 3 4 4 1 No data available - 4 February 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,851 YouGov 1,851 41 34 10 No data available - 4 No data available - 4 No data available - No data available - 1 February 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,008 Opinium 2,008 41 34 8 No data available - 4 4 7 1 No data available - 30 January 2019, Survation and Sample size: 1,029 Survation 1,029 38 39 9 No data available - 2 3 4 No data available - No data available - 18 January 2019, ICM and Sample size: 2,046 ICM 2,046 39 40 9 No data available - 3 3 5 0 No data available - 18 January 2019, Opinium and Sample size: 2,006 Opinium 2,006 37 40 7 No data available - 4 5 7 1 No data available - 17 January 2019, ComRes and Sample size: 2,031 ComRes 2,031 38 37 10 No data available - 3 3 6 1 No data available - 15 January 2019, ComRes and Sample size: 2,010 ComRes 2,010 37 39 8 No data available - 3 3 7 0 No data available - 14 January 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,701 YouGov 1,701 39 34 11 No data available - 4 No data available - 6 No data available - No data available - 14 January 2019, Kantar and Sample size: 1,106 Kantar 1,106 35 38 9 No data available - 4 4 6 1 No data available - 11 January 2019, Survation and Sample size: 1,013 Survation 1,013 38 41 10 No data available - 2 3 4 No data available - No data available - 11 January 2019, BMG and Sample size: 1,514 BMG 1,514 36 36 12 No data available - 5 3 6 1 No data available - 7 January 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 1,656 YouGov 1,656 41 35 11 No data available - 3 No data available - 4 No data available - No data available - 4 January 2019, YouGov and Sample size: 25,537 YouGov 25,537 40 34 10 No data available - 4 No data available - 4 No data available - No data available - Scroll vertically or horizontally to see more polling data Scroll table to see more polling data Show more

Methodology: How was the poll tracker chart put together?

Which polls do we use?

We use polls conducted by members of the British Polling Council.

As of September 2019, that's BMG, ComRes, Deltapoll, Hanbury, ICM, Ipsos Mori, Kantar, Opinium, ORB, Panelbase, Sky Data, Survation and YouGov.

Most of the polls included cover Great Britain, although some do poll the whole of the UK, but as a result we do not have separate data for parties that only stand in Northern Ireland.

What is the margin of error?

The margin of error is plus or minus four percentage points.

This means that there's a 90% chance that an election held tomorrow would give national vote shares within four points of our estimates for each of the parties.

And there's a 10% chance that it would be outside that range. We base these figures on a British Polling Council analysis of the results of the final set of polls before each of the elections from 2001 to 2017.

What about parties that only campaign in Scotland or Wales?

The approach mentioned above doesn't quite work for parties that only run in Scotland or Wales. The electorate they are appealing to is smaller and this makes their possible vote smaller when it is projected across Great Britain or the whole of the UK.

This also means that their margin of error is smaller than that of those parties that stand across Britain and is likely to be less than + / - 1%.

We have more coverage of politics in Scotland and Wales on their national politics pages.

How do we average the polls?

Our estimate of a party's support is a rolling average of polls to date. Bigger and more recent polls have more influence on our figures.

We also limit the influence of any one poll or of those polling firms who poll very frequently to prevent our results being too dependent on one source.

In a little more detail: the average is weighted by sample size. The more people polled in a particular survey, the more weight we will give it, up to a threshold of 2,000 people.

On the other hand, the older a poll is the less influence it has on the average figure we calculate. We also give less value to any polling firm that has data for more than 5,000 people in a fortnight. A typical poll may cover about 1,000 people.

Why is there a margin of error?

Because a party isn't guaranteed to get the same vote share in an election as it did in a poll the previous day.

Polling a sample of the population has often been likened to tasting soup. If the soup has been well stirred then you need to have only one spoonful to get a sense of what the whole bowl is like.

In the same way, a well-conducted poll of 1,000 people can, most of the time, give us an idea of what the country as a whole is thinking.

But it's not 100% precise, so, the margin of error gives a sense of how the results might change with a different sample of 1,000 people.

This margin of error only applies to national vote share: converting that into seats in Parliament is much harder and less precise.

Why do polling companies give such different answers?

There are also systematic differences between polling companies who approach people in different ways, who ask different questions and who analyse the results differently.

We list the main polling firms and the questions they ask below. Polling companies also analyse their data differently. They make choices about how to weight each respondent.

For example, if a poll of 1,000 people is made up of 550 men and 450 women, it is unrepresentative because it does not reflect the profile of the UK population (51% female).

So the answers of female respondents should be given slightly more weight than male respondents in the analysis so that the final results are 51% based on female answers rather than 45%.

That's not controversial, but adjusting for past vote or likelihood to vote is harder. Some pollsters ask respondents who they voted for last time and weight the sample to try and ensure it matches the political make-up of the general population.

One problem with doing this is that a certain number of people will incorrectly recall who they voted for last time - and a few will even lie about it. So polling companies often use a variety of further methods to improve the accuracy of their weighting.

That variety of methods leads to a variety of answers. Most companies then weight or filter by likelihood to vote so that the answers of people who are most likely to vote are given the most prominence in the results.

Finally, several pollsters reallocate a percentage of "don't knows" to the party they voted for last time. This is to get around the problem that emerged following the 1979 election with the phenomenon of "shy Tories" or the "spiral of silence" - people who do not want to discuss their voting preference but who will still vote.

Questions asked by each pollster:

BMG

If a general election were held today, which of the following parties would you vote for?

Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, SNP (if living in Scotland), Plaid Cymru (if living in Wales), Green Party, Brexit Party, another party

Prior to August 2019, Green Party and Brexit Party were only prompted for if the respondent answered "another party". Following a randomised controlled trial, BMG decided to move those two parties into the main prompt list. The Independent Group for Change and UKIP remain in the secondary prompt list.

ComRes

If there were a (UK) general election tomorrow to elect MPs to Westminster, would you vote Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, Brexit Party, SNP, Plaid Cymru, or for another party?

Deltapoll

If there were a general election held tomorrow, which party would you vote for? SELECT ONE: Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, UK Independence Party (UKIP), Scottish National Party (SNP), Plaid Cymru (PC), Brexit Party, Green, Some other party

Hanbury Strategy

If a general election is held in October before the Brexit deadline of 31 October, which party would you vote for?

ICM

If there were a general election tomorrow, which party would you vote for?

Ipsos Mori

How would you vote if there were a general election tomorrow?

Kantar Public

Voting intention for next general election - online pre-coded list: Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrats, UKIP, Green, SNP, Plaid Cymru

Note: Brexit Party and The Independent Group for Change were not included in the pre-coded list but respondents had opportunity to select subsequently

Opinium

If there were a general election tomorrow, for which party would you vote?

ORB

If there were an election tomorrow, which party would you vote for?

Labour Party, Conservative Party, Brexit Party, Liberal Democrat, The Independent Group, UKIP, Green Party, SNP, DUP, Plaid Cymru, Sinn Fein, Ulster Unionist Party, Women's Equality Party.

Panelbase

Who would you vote for if a UK Parliamentary election took place tomorrow?

Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, The Brexit Party, SNP, Green, Change UK (The Independent Group), UKIP, Other.

Sky Data

If there was a general election tomorrow and candidates for all parties were standing in your constituency, including the new "Independent Group" of former Labour MPs who have split from the Labour Party, how would you vote? Conservatives, Labour, Independent Group, Liberal Democrats, Other, UKIP, Green Party, SNP, Plaid Cymru

Survation

Respondents were asked who they would be most likely to vote for if that election were tomorrow, with the responses "Labour", "Conservative", "Liberal Democrat" prompted in a randomising order, and other parties displayed if respondents selected "Another Party".

YouGov

If there were a general election held tomorrow, which party would you vote for?

Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, Scottish National Party (SNP), Plaid Cymru, Brexit Party, Green, Some other party (if this answer selected then respondents are prompted the following: UK Independence Party (UKIP), Women's Equality Party, Independent Group for Change).