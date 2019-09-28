Police probe Nigel Farage 'take the knife' comment

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Farage made his remarks in an address to supporters a week ago

Police say they are investigating comments made by Nigel Farage after he said "we'll take the knife" to civil servants in Whitehall after Brexit.

The Brexit Party leader talked about "overpaid pen pushers... not doing a neutral job" in a speech to supporters in Newport on 21 September.

In a tweet to police, Alliance Party MEP Naomi Long called his words a "clear case of incitement to violence".

The Gwent force said they were "aware of comments" and "looking into" them.

Mr Farage's address to delegates and party members came during the Brexit Party Conference tour a week ago.

In a video of the address, he can be heard saying the bosses of the ports of Calais and Dover report they are "100% ready for Brexit in whatever form it comes".

He added: "I suggest we listen to them and not the overpaid pen pushers in Whitehall who are not doing a neutral job. And once Brexit's done, we'll take the knife to them."

The language used by politicians over Brexit has come under the spotlight this week, with a number of MPs criticising the prime minister's choice of words during Commons debates on Wednesday and Thursday.

Referring to Mr Farage's speech, Ms Long sent a tweet to police on Friday evening asking them to "confirm that you intend to investigate this clear case of incitement to violence against staff in the Civil Service?"

Gwent Police replied, saying: "We have been made aware of comments... in Newport and we are looking into these allegations."

The Brexit Party has not responded to a BBC inquiry about the police statement.

But in a tweet, Mr Farage posted a link to a Sky News report about the police inquiry, writing: "I should have said 'take the axe', which is a more traditional term for cuts."