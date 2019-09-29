Image copyright Getty Images

Downing Street has denied a claim that Boris Johnson squeezed a female journalist's thigh under the table at a private lunch.

Writing in the Sunday Times, Charlotte Edwardes said the incident happened to her at the offices of the Spectator magazine in 1999.

A Number 10 spokesman said: "This allegation is untrue."

But Ms Edwardes said if the PM "doesn't recollect the incident then clearly I have a better memory than he does".

In her first column for the Sunday Times, published on the eve of the Conservative conference in Manchester, Ms Edwardes said she was seated on Mr Johnson's right.

"More wine is poured; more wine is drunk. Under the table I feel Johnson's hand on my thigh. He gives it a squeeze.

"His hand is high up my leg and he has enough inner flesh beneath his fingers to make me sit suddenly upright."

Ms Edwardes said another woman at the lunch later told her he had done the same to her.

Mr Johnson was editor of the Spectator at the time.