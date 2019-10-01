Image copyright EPA

Jeremy Corbyn must step aside in favour of another leader to save a cross-party deal to remove Boris Johnson, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson has said.

Talks are continuing about preventing a no-deal Brexit, including a possible "government of national unity".

But there is deadlock over who should lead it.

Labour wants Mr Corbyn - the official leader of the opposition - but Ms Swinson said he should throw his weight behind someone else.

She told the BBC the Labour leader "is a man who isn't going to be prime minister, he can't command that majority".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Brexit will go ahead with or without a deal - despite MPs passing a law last month forcing him to ask for an extension from the EU if Parliament hasn't voted in favour of a specific deal or leaving without one.

The UK is set to leave the EU on 31 October.

Ms Swinson said: "The ball is now really in Jeremy Corbyn's court. Given he can't command the support of a majority, which candidate is he willing to support if we need an emergency government?

"Because if he insists it has to be him, that will make no-deal more likely."

She has said Mr Corbyn "simply does not have the numbers", referencing the 21 MPs expelled from the Conservative Party and the five within the Independent Group for Change.

Ms Swinson denied that Mr Corbyn had rejected suggestions that senior Labour MPs Harriet Harman and Margaret Beckett, or former Tory chancellor Ken Clarke, could lead a unity government - something that she has described as an "insurance policy".

"We are going to be looking at, through the channels of the whips' offices, who those people might be," she said.

"It is about being a figure who is well respected and above the everyday party politics."

Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, Green Party and Plaid Cymru remained split after talks on Monday on who should be installed as a caretaker prime minister if they were to form an emergency government.

However, the group say they are united in their aim to avoid a no-deal Brexit. The UK is due to leave the EU at the end of this month.

The SNP wants a vote of no confidence in the government as soon as possible to remove Mr Johnson from office - something resisted by Labour, which wants to hold such a vote when it is deemed likely to succeed.

SNP sources have expressed frustration that the cross-party talks are becoming little more than "tea and biscuits" meetings.

Discussions between party whips will take place later and the group is also expected to push again for an emergency debate on Brexit.

A request to have a debate over the release of the government's no-deal Brexit planning papers was rejected by the Speaker John Bercow on Monday.

Leaders from the opposition parties met on Monday in Westminster

The SNP's leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford, said the opposition parties need to "go the extra mile" and act together to remove "toxic" Boris Johnson from Downing Street.

He told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "I do think there is a danger we run out of time, because when we call a motion of no confidence we have 14 days to put an administration in place. Once we get to the middle of October the options for us are beginning to close off.

"Everyone has to accept their responsibility. We are wiling to do our part to bring Boris Johnson down - why are the other parties not prepared to do what is necessary to remove this man from office?

"We are not prepared to sit back and let Scotland be dragged off the cliff edge by Boris Johnson."

He said "that can only be done" through a motion of no confidence.

But this was rejected on Monday by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who said he will back a motion "at a point we can win it and take no-deal off the table".

Ms Swinson also said a "precipitous" vote of no confidence motion could "increase the risk" of a no-deal Brexit and "play into Boris Johnson's hands".