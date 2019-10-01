Image copyright Reuters

Diane Abbott is to stand in for Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

The shadow home secretary will be the first black MP to represent her party at the weekly Commons clash.

She will face Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for Boris Johnson for the first time.

The PM is missing PMQs to deliver his keynote address to the Conservative conference in Manchester.

The Commons is normally in recess during the party conferences but MPs voted to keep sitting amid controversy over Mr Johnson's unlawful prorogation of Parliament.

Traditionally, the leader of the opposition can ask six questions, however if the prime minister is unable to attend, both they and their counterpart are replaced by a senior frontbencher.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry has previously stood in for Mr Corbyn.

Ms Abbott is a key ally of the Labour leader and has served in his shadow cabinet since 2016.