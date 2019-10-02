Image copyright Getty Images

Proposed laws on domestic abuse are a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to help victims, Theresa May has said in her first speech since resigning as PM.

Mrs May's government introduced the Domestic Abuse Bill in July, but its progress was halted when Prime Minister Boris Johnson prorogued Parliament.

The bill is now having its second reading after the Commons resumed business following the suspension.

Campaigners said the bill was missing key elements to protect victims.

Speaking from the backbenches for the first time since 1998, Mrs May described the bill as a "landmark piece of legislation".

"It's been described by government, and indeed by charities and others involved with working with the victims of domestic abuse, as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make sure we take a step change in the approach we take to supporting victims and to dealing with domestic abuse," she said.

She added that it was "imperative" the bill became law, arguing it would "improve people's lives".