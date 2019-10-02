Parliament to be prorogued next Tuesday

Image copyright Reuters

The government plans to prorogue Parliament next Tuesday and hold a Queen's Speech on 14 October.

Boris Johnson's last attempt to suspend Parliament in this way was ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court.

But the government needs to bring the current parliamentary session to an end, before it can hold a Queen's Speech setting out its agenda for the next session.

It means there will be no Prime Minister's Questions next week.

Queen's Speech: What is it and why is it important?

The current Parliamentary session was thought to have come to an end in the early hours of Tuesday, 10 September.

But the Supreme Court ruled the prorogation unlawful, meaning the session did not technically end at all.

The prime minister has said he wants a Queen's Speech to bring forward an "ambitious domestic agenda".

But without a Commons majority, it is thought unlikely MPs would back his legislative agenda.

Number 10 had been studying the implications of the Supreme Court judgment - and will hope a shorter suspension of a few days rather than five weeks causes it less trouble.

It also avoids another potentially awkward conversation with the palace about rescheduling the queen's plans.

Already, however, opposition parties have raised concerns.

A source told the BBC that Boris Johnson was trying to avoid Prime Minister's Questions and parliamentary scrutiny.