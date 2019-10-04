Image copyright PA Media Image caption Sian Berry and Jonathan Bartley

The Green Party's co-leader is calling for the Home Office to be scrapped in a radical shake-up of immigration policy.

Jonathan Bartley wants a new Ministry for Sanctuary to be set up to oversee a "fairer" system, including the closure of all migration detention centres.

He will tell its conference there must be a decisive "break from business as usual" and a focus on tackling the injustices that led to the Brexit vote.

He will also propose a carbon tax to fund investments in renewable energy.

Addressing activists on the first day of the Green Party conference in Newport, Mr Bartley will also call for free bus travel in England, and for all future laws passed by Parliament to be measured against their environmental impact on the next generation.

The party, which opposes Brexit and supports another referendum, has only one MP in Westminster, but performed strongly in council and European elections earlier this year.

In his speech, Mr Bartley - who shares the leadership with Sian Berry - said the Home Office should be scrapped and its responsibilities shared between two new departments.

'Climate chancellor'

While the Ministry for Sanctuary would be in charge of immigration policy, the Ministry for the Interior would have responsibility for law and order.

The changes, he will say, are part of a "radical plan to revamp" the country and address the "austerity, inequality and political exclusion" which he will say contributed to Brexit.

"There is an imperative to fight not only the threat of Brexit but the conditions that have brought us Brexit. We will fight to remain in Europe and fight to transform Britain."

On the environment, his other proposals include:

Scrapping the HS2 rail line and investing £70bn in local transport networks

Phasing out petrol and diesel cars by 2030

Installing a "Climate Chancellor" so all decisions are judged on environmental impact

Passing a Future Generations Act which would require the needs of young people to be taken into account before every government decision

"This can be a new start," he will say. "We need a decisive break from business as usual, and we are ready to make the leap.

"The Green Party has always been on the right side of history. The time is now to shape our future."

Sian Berry will address the three-day event on Sunday.