PM calls on EU to 'thrash out' Brexit objections

Boris Johnson has called on the EU to enter detailed talks to "thrash out" its objections to his latest Brexit proposals.

The prime minister said the plans were a "big concession", but European leaders had not offered specific criticism of his ideas.

French President Emmanuel Macron says the EU will decide at the end of the week whether a new deal is possible.

Mr Johnson will hold further telephone calls with his counterparts on Monday.

Meanwhile, a Scottish court has dismissed a call for it to issue an order to compel the PM to comply with a law which would force him to seek a Brexit delay.

Under legislation passed by MPs last month - the Benn Act - Mr Johnson must write to the EU requesting a further delay if no deal is signed off by Parliament by 19 October, unless MPs agree to a no-deal Brexit.

Downing Street said the PM was expected to hold phone calls with the leaders of Sweden, Denmark and Poland, after speaking to Mr Macron on Sunday.

The prime minister told the French president over the phone he believed a deal could be achieved, but that the EU must match compromises made by the UK.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Johnson said: "What we're saying to our friends is: this is a very fair, generous and reasonable offer we've made.

"We haven't really heard the detail from them about what they think the problems are. It's time for us to get together and really thrash this thing out."

It comes ahead of a key few days of negotiations as both parties try to find a new agreement in time for a summit of European leaders on 17 and 18 October.

Arrangements for preventing a hard border on the island of Ireland continue to be a sticking point, with the EU calling for "fundamental changes" to the UK's latest proposals, which were unveiled last week.

On Monday, Mr Johnson's Europe adviser, David Frost, will hold further discussions with the European Commission, while Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay will visit EU capitals.

What are the PM's border plans?

