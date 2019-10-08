UK prepares for breakdown in talks with EU

Image copyright Reuters

Downing Street is preparing for a breakdown in talks with the EU over Brexit this week, according to leaked texts from No 10.

The government did not deny the report in the Spectator, which also said Boris Johnson "will do all sorts of things to scupper a delay" to leaving the EU.

The leak says the UK may try to disrupt EU workings if forced to remain.

It comes after further leaks showed major concerns from the EU about the UK's Brexit proposals.

A presentation to EU diplomats revealed they are unwilling to accept the UK's plans committing to no checks on either side of the Irish border if the Northern Ireland Assembly are granted a veto and a lack of guarantees of checks on the UK side.

BBC Brussels correspondent Adam Fleming said EU negotiators were "so nonplussed by the proposal they asked if it was a mistake".

It is understood the UK also wants continuing access to several EU trade databases, even if the Stormont Assembly withholds its consent for the new arrangements.