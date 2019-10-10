Saturday sittings: A history of parliament's emergencies

For the first time in nearly 40 years, the House of Commons will sit on a Saturday.

MPs will come to Parliament on 19 October to decide what to do next on Brexit.

Such a sitting is rare: the Commons has only sat on four Saturdays since 1939, when it convened for the outbreak of World War Two.

The history of Commons' Saturday sittings is one of Britain's national emergencies.

Saturday 2 September 1939: War breaks out

This Saturday was one of "high drama," according to the Hansard Society, a parliamentary research group.

A statement by the chancellor, Sir John Simon, was cancelled at the last minute as the government learned of new developments in Italy.

Restlessness grew as business was suspended for over an hour and a half and tempers frayed as the government, against the will of its backbenchers, tried to avoid being dragged into the war - despite its commitment to mobilise after Hitler attacked Poland.

After a cabinet revolt overnight, the next day Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain was forced to issue a two hour ultimatum to Germany to halt the invasion.

The deadline expired, and Britain declared war on Germany on Sunday 3 September.

30 July 1949: Administrative anomaly

This Saturday sitting was a bit of an anomaly, as the Commons sat for purely administrative reasons.

At the time, royal assent to bills had to be announced to the House before the bill officially became law. The House was about to break for its summer recess, and progress on any bills which were not yet laws would have been lost.

Royal assent needed to be announced on several bills, so the Commons held a special Saturday sitting to hear them.

3 November 1956: The Suez crisis

3 April 1982: Approving the Falklands War

The Argentinian regime had invaded and captured the Falklands Islands, a British territory in the southern Atlantic, on Friday 2 April, forcing MPs to hold a special session to formulate a response.

The House approved, without a vote, the government's plans to dispatch a naval force to the islands to retake the territory.

But the day was not without contention. Some MPs blamed John Nott, the defence secretary, for leaving the islands vulnerable to invasion.

Mr Nott's opponents used the special sitting to call for his resignation, but he survived in his post until the following January.

The war ended in June 1982 and the British government regained control of the islands.

The demise of sitting Saturdays

Saturday sittings were once a common occurrence for Parliament.

A Commons research paper explains that they fell out of fashion from 1732, thanks to the influence of the de facto prime minister, Sir Robert Walpole, that he "might secure at least one day's hunting a week". The paper argues that this was the beginning of the weekend.