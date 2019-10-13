Queen's Speech 2019: What can we expect?

Image copyright PA Media

On Monday Elizabeth II will deliver her 65th Queen's Speech to Parliament, outlining the government's plans and 22 bills. So what can we expect?

Brexit

The main piece of legislation will be the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, to be voted on if Boris Johnson agrees a Brexit deal with the EU this week.

Other bills will focus on "access to innovative medicines" and opening up markets to "create jobs throughout the UK" following Brexit, Downing Street says.

Rail

A bill proposing scrapping the rail franchise system - the contracting out of services that was introduced when the system was privatised in the 1990s - will be included in the speech.

NHS

Plans to update the Mental Health Act and for an investigations body to improve patient safety will be unveiled, according to newspaper reports.

Justice

At the Conservative Party conference, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland pledged to increase the time served in prison for those found guilty of the most serious violent and sexual offences.

This is likely to come alongside proposals to offer more support to those affected by serious crime.

Crime

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said the government will bring in sentences that will make people "think twice" before assaulting a police officer.

There could also be a new "police covenant" - a promise recognising the service and sacrifice of officers - to be enshrined in law.

Environment

A bill aimed at setting binding targets on air pollution and cutting plastic use will be introduced.

Devolution

The government says it is prioritising enhanced devolution, with more metropolitan mayors, greater powers for existing mayors and more control locally of how money is spent or prioritised.

Legislation will likely follow a white paper - consultation document - laying out the PM's intentions.

International issues

Named after the Russian lawyer who uncovered large-scale tax fraud by his compatriots, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wants to bring in a "Magnitsky law" to place visa bans and asset freezes on those responsible for severe human rights abuse.

Carried-over bills

There are four pieces of legislation that will be in the Queen's Speech because they were "carried over" from the last parliamentary session.

These include a bill supporting the delivery of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022, one for the next stage of the HS2 rail link and another aimed at helping victims of domestic abuse.

What next?

After four or five days of debate MPs also vote on the Queen's Speech and any amendments made by MPs.

The last PM to lose such a vote was Stanley Baldwin in 1924.