MP Louise Ellman has quit the Labour Party - saying Jeremy Corbyn is "not fit" to become prime minister.

In a tweet, the Liverpool Riverside MP cites the allegations of anti-Semitism in the party that have surfaced under the Labour leader's tenure.

Mrs Ellman, who is Jewish, has been a party member for 55 years but says she "can no longer advocate voting Labour when it risks Corbyn becoming PM".

She said "anti-Semitism has become mainstream in the Labour Party".

Mrs Ellman, who has been an MP since 1997, added: "I will not join any other party. I hope that under different leadership I will be able to return to my political home."

In a letter, she said: "I believe that Jeremy Corbyn is not fit to serve as our prime minister. With a looming general election and the possibility of him becoming prime minister, I feel I have to take a stand."

In a tweet, BBC political correspondent Laura Kuenssberg said it was "extraordinary" to read Ms Ellman's letter as she was very long serving Labour MP.

Earlier this year, MP Luciana Berger, MP for Liverpool Wavertree since 2010, left Labour in protest at the handling of anti-Semitism allegations.

Ms Ellman described her decision as "truly agonising, as it has been for the thousands of other party members who have already left".

She continued: "Jewish members have been bullied, abused and driven out... A party that permits anti-Jewish racism to flourish cannot be called anti-racist.

"This is not compatible with the Labour Party's values of equality, tolerance and respect for minorities."

"My values - traditional Labour values - have remained the same. It is Labour, under Jeremy Corbyn, that has changed," Ms Ellman added.

Mr Corbyn has insisted the party is addressing concerns and in July proposed changes to Labour's complaints system to speed up the expulsion of members over anti-Semitism.